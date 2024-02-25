Brien brothers deliver an emphatic encore in Bonnor Cup grand final win

IT turns out that the Brien brothers' big performance in the Bonnor Cup semi-final was just an entree ahead of an even more satisfying main course.
Cooper and Bailey Brien steered St Pat's Old Boys to a Bonnor Cup title in Friday night's grand final against Cavaliers, putting on 78 and 58 respectively in a match-winning century stand.
Their efforts took the Saints to an imposing total of 7-172 in the Twenty20 decider and Cavaliers could only muster up 95 in response at Wade Park.
It comes just a fortnight after the Brien siblings put on 70 runs together in their semi-final success against Rugby Union.
Saints captain Adam Ryan said it was a treat to watch the Brien boys once again doing what they do best.
"They both played their role extremely well, with Cooper being the aggressor and Bailey keeping it at a run a ball and rotating strike. You can't ask for a better start before going out to field," he said.
"Some of that hitting from Cooper was the cleanest I've seen. Usually you'd see some nerves come into your game in finals but there was none of that from him."
Pat's won the toss and elected to bat.
The early loss of Nic Broes brought Bailey Brien to the crease alongside his brother with the score at 1-5, and they quickly fell into a familiar pattern of play together.
Bailey began to play at close to a run a ball while Cooper began pummelling boundaries at the other end.
Cooper would amass his score off just 41 balls, hitting seven fours and four sixes along the way.
He eventual fell to the bowling of Tom Blowes to make it 2-109 but his brother continued to hang around until the very last delivery of the innings, where he was run out.
Cooper had hit Blowes for a pair of boundaries in the two balls leading up to the dismissal and earlier in the innings he hit him for a six, four and four in consecutive balls.
Cavs were able to take a couple of quick wickets before a quick cameo from Connor Slattery (12) helped set a strong total.
It was a shaky start for Cavaliers when they lost captain Bailey Ferguson (3) early on.
A run-a-ball 20 from Tom Carruthers and a quick fire 15 from Rory Kalnins kept Cavaliers on pace early but no-one could go on with their starts.
Hugh Middleton's (15) promising start was ended by Hugh Parsons, then Wesley Lummis' (10) dismissal made it 6-68 and left Cavaliers with too much to do.
Broes might have come up short with the bat but he was in fine form with the ball, leading the way with his figures of 3-20.
Ryan has overseen all three of the Saints' Bonnor Cup wins, along with a recent Bathurst District Cricket Association first grade crown.
"I'm pretty proud of this one, especially the fact that our marquees were our juniors who had gone away to play cricket and then come back to play in this one," he said.
"A lot of these guys have come through Presidents Cup right through to first grade, so that's the really pleasing thing about this win from a club point of view.
"I don't know why we seem to do this sometimes but we sometimes play a hard game in the semi then hit our staps in the final. It feels so good to get the win."
