Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The Bathurst 500 might've been a one-off but the festival approach won't be

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
February 26 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE the Bathurst 500 might've been a one-off, mayor Jess Jennings is hoping that's not the case for the festival approach to future events.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.