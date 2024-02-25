The Bathurst 500 might've been a one-off but the festival approach won't be

WHILE the Bathurst 500 might've been a one-off, mayor Jess Jennings is hoping that's not the case for the festival approach to future events.
Mount Panorama hosted the opening round of the Supercars on the weekend, with a 250 kilometre race on both Saturday and Sunday.
The opening round was only held in Bathurst because of an 11th hour decision by Supercars, after Newcastle pulled out of hosting.
Despite the short turnaround to put out the event, Cr Jennings said he was pleased with not only the turnout in the crowd but how the entire event panned out.
"It's been 10 days of motor sport and there were some unique circumstances that lead to this," he said.
"I really congratulate Supercars and the council staff to partner up at such short notice, to deliver a new event to the racing calendar."
Due to the legality around the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Act 1989, Bathurst can only fully close the track for racing five times year.
With the Bathurst 1000, 12 Hour, 6 Hour, Challenge Bathurst and Bathurst International already making up the five, the Bathurst 500 had to be incorporated into the Supercars-owned 12 Hour, resulting in a 10-day motor sports festival called Bathurst SuperFest.
Cr Jennings is hoping to take some of the festival elements out of this year's event and incorporate it into the other motor racing events.
"I'm really excited to consider the festival prospects after this, to try and enhance it into the other events in the year," he said.
"Because of the strong emphasis on the festival nature of it, that's where there's some innovation.
"We had the Wiggles, a locally-produced theatre show about Mount Panorama. That speaks to the fact that Supercars want to support the Bathurst community."
While an official crowd figure has yet to be released, the Western Advocate believes crowds were lower than the 12 Hour, which was held the previous weekend.
It's likely the crowd number was a result of the late announcement of the event, as well as it being overshadowed by the nationally-renowned Bathurst 1000.
"Everyone scrambled very well and created a great event for Bathurst," Cr Jennings said.
"You can't ask for more than that, to turn a small opportunity into a big win."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.