Child flown to Sydney after being hit by motor vehicle

A CHILD has been flown to a Sydney hospital after being struck by a motor vehicle in Bathurst on Sunday afternoon.
NSW Ambulance received reports around 12.45pm on Sunday, February 25, that a boy under the age of 10 had been hit by a motor vehicle at Dees Close, Gormans Hill.
Multiple emergency crews responded to the incident - including paramedics and police - and the child was first transported to Bathurst Airport by ambulance, before CareFlight flew him to Westmead Children's Hospital.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said the child had received injuries to his arm and head, but the child's condition was unknown at the time.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
