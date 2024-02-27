PHOTOS | Who was at the council corporate box at the Bathurst 500?

THE opening round of the 2024 Supercars season was held at Mount Panorama on the weekend when the Bathurst 500 took over the track.
A 250 kilometre race was held on both Saturday and Sunday, with a reasonable crowd turning up, though it was nowhere near the numbers of the Bathurst 1000.
A number of Bathurst Regional Council dignitaries were at council's corparate box on the Sunday as well, including Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings and fellow councillors Andrew Smith and Robert Taylor.
But it wasn't just them up there.
Check out our photo gallery, taken by Western Advocate journalist Bradley Jurd, to see who else was at the council corporate box on the Sunday.
