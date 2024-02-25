Man punches bouncer in the face after mate hurls spit: 'Big wake up call'

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has narrowly escaped a prison sentence after he punched a security guard in the face in the midst of a drunken outburst.
Brandon Marc Howarth of Walker Street, Hartley was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 7, 2024 after he previously pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault.
Court documents state Howarth, a co-accused - Darcy Inwood, 20, of Essington, who has been sentenced in relation to the incident - and a woman were on their way to the Oxford Hotel in Bathurst about 9pm on August 31, 2023.
As they got to the entrance, the security person scanned their licenses and found Howarth and the woman had been banned from the premises.
Despite being asked to leave, the group stayed and police were called.
Inwood was restrained after he spat on the victim, so Howarth punched the man in the face.
Police arrived and were pointed to a "belligerent" Howarth.
The court heard he was arrested and placed into the back of a police car, but was later given a 'move on' direction.
A self-represented Howarth told the court that after completing the Magistrates Early Referral into Treatment (MERIT) program, he had since cut down on his alcohol.
"It's been a big change, I've had six beers since October," Howarth said.
"It's been a big wake up call, I'm sorry."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said as long as Howarth was drinking, there would be a "problem ready to blow up".
"You've temporarily tamed the beast," Ms Ellis said.
"This was a serious assault on your victim, and on top of your history of an alcohol problem. It's a pity it's taken more appearances at court for you to admit you have a problem."
Howarth was placed on an intensive correction order for one year.
He must also do 40 hours of unpaid community service work.
