State forest fire fears as rangers find plastic coating dumps in Bathurst area

PATROLS have been increased in state forests in the Bathurst area after a number of incidents in which rangers found piles of plastic coating that had been burnt off cabling.
A major concern, according to Forestry Corporation, is that the fire, when the coating is being burnt off, will spread into the pine plantations.
It comes ahead of a looming hot end to February - and summer - in which Bathurst is predicted to get to 36 degrees on Thursday and 35 on Friday before temperatures cool down on the weekend.
Forestry Corporation says forest rangers have found the piles of plastic coating at several locations in the area.
Evidence found at one burn site in Sunny Corner State Forest, according to Forestry Corporation, allowed the corporation to identify and contact a local business, "which advised that a large quantity of cabling had recently been stolen".
Forestry Corporation says it is suspected that the offenders burn the plastic conduit off the wire because bare wire fetches higher prices with scrap metal dealers than plastic coated cable.
"When staff find one of these sites, we notify police," Forestry Corporation ranger Paul Robb said.
"A key concern for Forestry Corporation is the risk that the fires will spread into the pine plantations.
"There is also a cost to Forestry Corporation to remove the leftover wire coating and associated rubbish from the state forests."
Forestry Corporation says it is increasing patrols and monitoring to identify illegal activity and has called on the public to contact authorities if they see anything suspicious in state forests.
"A recent illegal dumping incident also saw asbestos dumped in a state forest, which had to be removed from the site by a certified contractor," Mr Robb said.
"Illegal dumping of hazardous materials creates a huge public safety risk and is an unnecessary cost to the public service."
Forestry Corporation says acts of illegal dumping on Crown land and in state forests can be reported directly to the NSW EPA on 131 555, NSW Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Along with on-the-spot fines for individuals of $4000 to $7500, the penalties for illegal dumping in NSW are severe and can include fines of up to $250,000 for individuals and up to $1 million for corporations.
Repeat offenders can face additional penalties, including imprisonment.
