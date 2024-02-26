Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

State forest fire fears as rangers find plastic coating dumps in Bathurst area

Updated February 26 2024 - 12:02pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PATROLS have been increased in state forests in the Bathurst area after a number of incidents in which rangers found piles of plastic coating that had been burnt off cabling.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.