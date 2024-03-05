Man found with drugs in his bottom says he was 'too scared' to tell cops

A MAN who hid drugs in his bottom while in custody at a police station has told a court, through his solicitor, that he was "too scared" to hand them over.
Charlie Cliff Ashley Brown, 43, of Cooyal Street, Cowra was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 21, 2024 for possessing a prohibited drug.
While in custody at Bathurst Police Station during the night of January 6, 2024, Brown was having his meal when police noticed he was pulling plastic from his pants, court papers say.
The custody manager then noticed Brown had more than one pair of shorts underneath his pants and could see a drawstring.
Brown was asked to remove the string before he was searched.
Court papers say he was then found with a clear bag of two cannabis buds and two rolled cigarettes protruding from his bottom.
Brown became aggressive and said officers should've just "thrown it out" as he was moved to the dock.
Police then found the cannabis came to a weight of 0.59 grams.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client - who appeared by audio-visual link from prison - had been an 'ice' user but had since switched to marijuana.
Ms Thackray then explained "he was too scared to give [the drugs] to police".
In delivering her sentence, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told Brown that a fine of $800 would be waiting for him when he is released from prison for unrelated matters.
He was also convicted of the charge.
"Don't pretend it'll disappear, it will be waiting for you," Ms Ellis said.
