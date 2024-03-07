Driver caught speeding along a highway without a licence

THE "foolish" decision to speed along a highway without a licence has made a woman's life all the more difficult, a court has learned.
Julia Collins, 43, of Bathurst Street, Sunny Corner pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 21, 2024 to driving while suspended.
Court documents state Collins was behind the wheel of a Toyota Ractis station wagon heading along the Great Western Highway at Meadow Flat about 2.30pm on January 24, 2024 when she was stopped by police for speeding.
Collins - who had been doing 118 kilometres an hour in a 100km zone - was asked for her licence.
After she admitted to failing to do the Driver Education Course, police found her licence had been suspended.
Collins was given a penalty notice for speeding, and issued with a court attendance notice for driving without a licence.
A self-represented Collins told the court she had the driving course booked in but due to being made redundant at work, she "forgot what was going on".
"I guess I just forgot ... through the circumstances of what happened with work, it distracted me," Collins said.
Noting Collins' undesirable traffic record and that driving suspended carries a term of prison, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said a conviction was necessary.
"Your foolish decision has made your life so much harder," Ms Ellis said.
Collins was convicted and banned from driving for three months.
