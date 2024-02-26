Hard day's night: Keep the fan handy because summer's not finished with us yet

BATHURST is set for its hottest night in more than a month as summer on the Central Tablelands goes out with a bang.
The airport weather station hasn't recorded an overnight minimum above 20 degrees since back on January 30, during a series of days that were well over 30, but that charmed run is set to end.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a low of 20 degrees this Thursday, February 29 before a high of 36 that day, followed by a predicted top of 35 on Friday as March - and autumn - begins.
Figures from Bathurst Airport weather station
Around the region, Mudgee is set to hit 38 and 37 degrees this Thursday and Friday, Orange will be 34 and 31, Wellington 36 and 34 and Dubbo 41 and 40.
There are some early echoes of March 2023 in Bathurst, when there were eight days above 30 degrees in the first three weeks of what was meant to be the start of autumn on the Central Tablelands.
That reached a crescendo with a 36.6-degree day on March 19 last year - almost 12 degrees above the long-term mean.
For those looking ahead to the first frost of autumn, it wasn't recorded at the airport weather station last year until early May - and then there ended up being 14 sub-zero temperatures that month alone.
