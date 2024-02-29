Numbers tell the story about a super 10 days in this city | Mayor's say

WHAT a fantastic 10 days of motor racing festivities we've had.
An estimated 103,000 fans attended the Bathurst SuperFest to enjoy the Bathurst 12 Hour, Thrifty Bathurst 500, Track to Town events, live concerts including The Wiggles, autograph sessions, live theatre and daily moonlight cinema.
I would like to thank Supercars, Bathurst Regional Council staff and everyone involved who worked hard to put SuperFest together so quickly.
The activities and events have provided a valuable boost to our local economy.
The National Motor Racing Museum (NMRM), located within the Mount Panorama racing precinct, also had very impressive attendance and numbers of sales over the two weeks.
We had 1936 visitors through the door and sales figures are looking healthy at more than $42,500.
I would like to thank everyone who visited the museum over the racing period.
If you haven't been to the NMRM for a while, I encourage you to get some family and friends together and make a day of it.
There's a wonderful new exhibit that looks back at the history of Chrysler's brands in Australian motorsport, from the earliest days of motoring competition through to the current day.
This exhibit will be running through to mid-2024.
