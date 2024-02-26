What about the metals, minerals, steel and plastic? | Letter

RE: Ignore the scare-mongering on Glanmire project and let's be part of the solar solution (letter, February 16).
James Meares says that the environmental impact of renewables is almost negligible by comparison to the alternatives.
How can this be?
How can the use of a myriad of exotic metals and minerals, tens of thousands of tonnes of fill and concrete, linked together by hundreds of kilometres of specialised cables wrapped in petroleum based plastics, leading to massive steel structures produced by the consumption of millions of tonnes of coal and iron ore, bedded in carbon hungry concrete structures and yet more specialist and exotic minerals, be dismissed in this argument?
And what is the life span of all of this?
Which companies will still be in business in order to return the land to its original use?
We need to look at the whole of life cost versus the contribution.
Make sure you don't do this at night-time, though.
