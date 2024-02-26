All the photos from Orange's upset win over Bathurst in Western 14s decider

A MIDDLE collapse has denied Bathurst glory in the Western Cricket Zone under 14s decider on Sunday.
Played at the Bathurst Sportsground, the hosts were travelling reasonable well at 3-68 against Orange Gold, but by the time they hit the 80s, they had lost four wickets - with three of them out for ducks.
Lochlan Shoemark, the opener for Bathurst, hit the best score for his team, with 38 off 91 balls, while number three Edward Anderson was the only other player to hit double digits (18).
Charlie McMillan did the damage with the ball for Orange, taking four wickets off 10 overs, including the three ducks of Gibson Pearce, Gareth Rossier and Buster Goninan, as well as Matthew Pearce (6).
Bathurst was ultimately dismissed for 101 off 47 overs.
It didn't take Orange long to win the game, with eight wickets to spare.
Opener Sam Garvin hit 44 off 119 balls, while number three Benjamin Brazier score an unbeaten knock of 45 off 92, to help guide Orange to victory.
Goninan and Pearce were the only wicket-takers for Bathurst, with one each
It's a disappointing way to end the season, with Bathurst going the regular campaign undefeated with six wins from as many matches.
Orange's only loss prior to the decider was a three-wicket loss to Bathurst back in October, with Shoemark help his team to victory with a knock of 93.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.