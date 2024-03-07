Man punches person in the face, knocking out a tooth in 'nasty' NYE assault

A "NASTY" assault that saw a man's tooth fly from his mouth has put a 23-year-old drinker on notice after he narrowly avoided a jail sentence.
Griffin Davies, 23, of Londonderry Road, Londonderry was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 21, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Court documents state Davies had been staying at the victim's home in Blayney on New Year's Eve in 2023 for a party, where he had a number of alcoholic drinks.
Due to his drunken, agitated state, he was asked to leave by the victim, which started an argument.
As the victim was escorting Davies from the property, Davies punched the man in his mouth.
The victim - who lost a tooth as a result of the punch - pushed Davies to the ground while police were called by people nearby.
Once police arrived, Davies was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Miranda Cooper told the court her client - who was on conditional liberty at the time - had returned to Bathurst to spend time with relatives.
It was an "unplanned" attack, according to Ms Cooper, who highlighted that Davies was not supposed to be drinking, as per a prior court order.
"He was on a condition to not drink alcohol and he did ... He made a devastating decision," Ms Cooper said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis was "highly concerned" about Davies, but instead of sending him to jail, she opted for a community based prison term to act as a wake up call.
"People who aren't able to drink and walk away crash into anger and violence. You're not alone, but you have 15 reasons (months) to not do that," Ms Ellis said.
"It was a nasty assault".
Davies was placed on a 15-month intensive correction order with the condition he has no alcohol or drugs not prescribed by a doctor.
