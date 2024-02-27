Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

While the Billy toils: Piano man show is part of a feast of performances

By Maryanne Jaques
Updated February 29 2024 - 10:05am, first published February 28 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Clockwise from top) artworks by inmates for sale at Girrawaa; comedian Nurse Georgie Carroll; author Craig Semple is at Bathurst Library; Kyle Manning in The Best Of Billy Joel; Dan Sultan is at BMEC.
(Clockwise from top) artworks by inmates for sale at Girrawaa; comedian Nurse Georgie Carroll; author Craig Semple is at Bathurst Library; Kyle Manning in The Best Of Billy Joel; Dan Sultan is at BMEC.

Art that celebrates

GIRRAWAA Creative Arts Centre at Bathurst Correctional Centre will hold an Art Show and Sale of works made my inmates.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.