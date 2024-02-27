While the Billy toils: Piano man show is part of a feast of performances

GIRRAWAA Creative Arts Centre at Bathurst Correctional Centre will hold an Art Show and Sale of works made my inmates.
It will be held on Saturday only. Access Girrawaa via Blayney Road, Bathurst.
When an artist's work takes over the entire space at Bathurst Regional Art Gallery, you know it's a special show.
Deborah Kelly: Creation is described as "a queer insurrectionary science fiction climate change religion, unfurling through years of collaborations across generations, identities, artforms and sites".
The exhibition presents a range of work spanning video, animation, photography, music, digital collage, costume and textiles by instigating artist Deborah Kelly and artistic leaders SJ Norman (Liturgy), Angela Goh (dance), Lex Lindsay (composer), James L King (costumier), Stereogamous (dance anthem) and Alia Ardon (film).
It's multi-dimensional and cross-disciplinary, moving across and between contemporary art, politics and ritual.
The work will entail moving and static imagery, a transcendent soundscape and intimate encounters for learning and exchange, culminating in collaboratively devised participatory performance events.
KYLE Manning will perform The Best of Billy Joel tonight (Wednesday, February 28) at 6.30pm at Keystone 1889.
There are two bites of the comedy cherry this Friday night (March 1): Tommy Dean and Sarah Gaul at 6pm at Little Alberts at The Victoria or Nurse Georgie Carroll: Sista Flo 2.0 at 8pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Nurse Georgie - seen on Britain's Got Talent 2023, winner of best comedy show at the Adelaide Fringe Festival and following a sell-out season at the Melbourne Comedy Festival - will also be at Orange Civic Theatre on Sunday, March 3.
Dan Sultan (remember his roaring performance at Inland Sea of Sound about seven years ago?) will be at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre on Saturday (March 2, 7.30pm).
The rock legend won best adult contemporary album at this year's ARIA Awards and has a new album.
Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley took home three awards at the 2023 Toyota Golden Guitar Awards.
Now see them on stage at Bathurst Panthers on Saturday (starts 9pm).
Paddy Smith will be live at Sam's Bar, Millthorpe on Saturday from 6pm.
The next Music On Mount David house concert will bring a trio of Jocelyn Fazzone (flute), Carol Coomber (clarinet) and Julia Brimo (piano) to the Oberon area on Saturday, March 2 at 2.30pm.
For bookings and info, email rodtuson1@gmail.com.
JOIN ex-NSW Police officer Craig Semple for an honest and insightful discussion on his book The Cop Who Fell To Earth on Thursday (February 29, 6-7pm) at Bathurst Library.
On Friday night, former Bathurst girl Gyan Yankovich will also be at the library, in conversation to discuss her debut book Just Friends.
The book explores modern friendship - what it means to be, to make and, sometimes, to lose a friend.
It is a celebration of friendships, shining a light on the many different forms they can take and the comfort they provide, whether they exist within the workplace, emerge in motherhood, are uncovered inside our neighbourhoods or become our chosen family.
Next week (Tuesday, March 5, 10.30am-11.30am), Brooke McFadden will be reading her book Baby Gnowch and talking about her experiences in writing and working with children who have autism, dyslexia and/or ADHD with their reading.
A FEW hot tickets to grab:
The Witches Of Eastwick: Friday, March 8 from 6pm-9.30pm at Keystone 1889, Bathurst.
The Vagina Monologues: A Special Event for International Women's Day: Friday, March 8 at 7.30pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody: Friday, March 8 at 8pm at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Jude Bowler's touchingly twisted, droll homage to the enigmatic Marlene Dietrich, Stage Fright - Ein Kabarett: Saturday, March 23 at 7.30pm at Malachi Gilmore Hall, Oberon.
ARTS OutWest's What's On listed more than 2700 arts and cultural events last year across the NSW Central West. It's free to list yours.
See what's listed on the calendar at www.artsoutwest.org.au.
Add your listing at: Submit an Event - Arts OutWest.
