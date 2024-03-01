The strength of this city is in the number of big events

IT'S often said, but that doesn't make it any less important: the strength of the Bathurst economy lies in its diversity.
As the city catches its breath after the 10-day motorsport SuperFest extravaganza, the same compliment could be given to Bathurst's visitor economy.
After consecutive weekends of the Bathurst 12 Hour and Bathurst 500, the roar of the engines at Mount Panorama had barely started to fade when the city welcomed sheep studs from across the state for the Great Southern Supreme Merino Show and Sale.
In a laneway near the Coles car park, meanwhile, a gargantuan mural was recently unveiled by local businessman Peter Rogers and artist Callum Hotham that will no doubt feature in many a photograph taken by tourists in years to come.
Back in early 2020, Carrington Park played host to Elton John ("I never thought I'd say this, but good evening, Bathurst," were the Rocket Man's immortal words that night).
Four years later, we've just played host to The Wiggles, who drew a crowd of thousands to a free - yes, free - concert in the CBD.
At the base of Mount Panorama, Bathurst has the selfie-magnet Peter Brock statue standing outside the National Motor Racing Museum. In a different part of town, we've got a bust of former PM Ben Chifley.
Our sprawling court house drops jaws when newcomers arrive in Bathurst, but to many of us, it's simply part of the background of our drive through the CBD or our walk around the shops.
The same goes for the Bathurst Winter Festival ice-rink that sets up shop in Russell Street for weeks on end, enchanting out-of-towners.
It's a measure of the sheer depth and breadth of the events that are held in Bathurst that some - from sporting to cultural offerings - pass by without some segments of the population even noticing.
We've got fields in the east of the city that might host hundreds of hockey players without the west of the city even realising. We've got fields in the south of the city that might host hundreds of soccer players without the north of the city even realising.
Whether by accident or design, we've managed to end up with a city with an event or attraction for every interest or obsession - from architecture to railway history to the aforementioned sheep.
That fact might be easily forgotten, but it's worth stopping and appreciating every now and then.
