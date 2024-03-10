Makeup, meat, snacks on woman's must-have shoplifting list

MAKEUP, meat and snacks were some of the must-have items on one woman's list, who went out of her way to steal from a supermarket.
Sarah-Lee Johnston, 43, of Cripps Place, Kelso was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 21, 2024 after she pleaded guilty to shoplifting.
Court documents state a security officer saw Johnston - who was on parole at the time - in an aisle at Woolworths in Bathurst about 4.40pm on December 13, 2023 carrying around a steak.
As Johnston and a co-accused - who hid a pair of socks in a bag and wrapped a jacket around a deodorant can - went to leave, a witness ran out of the store and watched them.
Johnston and the man left through the main entry and began to walk off with a trolley.
As they made their way to Bakers Delight, the witness said "you haven't paid for the items in the trolley and the item in your jacket".
The court heard Johnston and the man were taken to an office in the Woolworths store, where police were waiting.
Then, she was found to have $162.10 worth of items in her bag, which included various snacks, beauty products, clothes and meat.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Miranda Cooper told the court that while her client had similar offences on her record, "a lot of the items were food and of some necessity".
Noting a limitation on what the local court could impose under a 'Section 58' issue, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she would have liked to have done more than fined Johnston.
"I can't understand why you're still stealing," Ms Ellis said.
"Please, stop offending."
Johnston was convicted and fined $1500.
