Gym and more: WeCare's plans to expand its specialist medical centre

PLUGGING the gaps: that's what WeCare Health has set out to do since its inception, and its plans for expansion would only further the cause.
The Bathurst healthcare provider has lodged a development application (DA) with Bathurst Regional Council seeking consent to build a gym and additional consult rooms at its premises at 355 Durham Street.
WeCare Heath operates two sites on Durham Street, and the one it has lodged the plans for is where its specialist services are based.
Dr Pavan Phanindra, known affectionately as Dr Pav, said the additional facilities would allow WeCare to better serve its patients.
"We want to make the best utilisation of what we have to provide the necessary means for the patients," he said.
The DA has proposed the demolition of the existing buildings and sheds at the rear of the premises to make way for the new building.
Construction would be carried out in two stages, with the gym and one adjoining consultation room to be built first.
Another four consultation rooms would then be constructed, along with a waiting room.
The existing commercial building fronting Durham Street is to be retained and unaltered, while the existing car park will have another three spaces added.
Dr Pav is very conscious of the shortage of health services in Bathurst.
Since opening in February, 2022, WeCare Health has helped to increase access to services with a number of visiting specialists, including an orthopaedic consultant, a neurosurgeon, and a physician from the hospital who has a special interest in cardiology.
WeCare already offers physiotherapy, and the proposed gym will enhance that service.
"The reason for the gym was, physiotherapy definitely needs an adjoining gym to work better with patients, especially patients who need to work with strengthening and conditioning as well," Dr Pav said.
"Obviously, there is a need in the community and the key is it's pretty well placed, the parking is not a hassle, it is separated from the general practice area so the patients can go for specialist services provided and they can actually get the best benefit out of it as well."
Given WeCare also has patients with cardiac, respiratory and muscular conditions, Dr Pav said the gym would aid in their treatment as well.
"They all need reconditioning, strength, training and also rehab, and having a gym would definitely help with that," he said.
WeCare is looking closely at what the health needs of the Bathurst community are and doing what it can to fill the gaps.
The additional consultation rooms will help with that goal.
"We're trying to just respond to the needs," Dr Pav said.
"We are not here as a business, but we're here as a service, and it's all about a service to ensure that we get to understand the needs of the patients and organise services accordingly."
He said WeCare wants to complement the services already available in Bathurst, not duplicate ones that already adequately cater for the community's needs.
"The idea is to see if we can actually complement what services are already there, which is what will pretty much give us what we need," he said.
"The idea is to plug wherever the gaps are. If there are no gaps, we don't need to do any more expansions."
