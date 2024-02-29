Ideal life in the heart of Bathurst

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday March 1: 12/101 Lambert Street, Bathurst:
Take a look a 12/101 Lambert Street and discover the best of refined living in this freestanding "house-sized" villa.
Strategically positioned in one of Bathurst's most sought-after central locations, this thoughtfully designed three bedroom unit redefines the essence of spacious living and offers a harmonious blend of contemporary comfort and low-maintenance convenience.
Listing agent George Doueihi said as you step inside you get a feeling for the space provided. "The three generously sized bedrooms immediately capture your attention and each is adorned with built-in robes providing ample storage," he said. "The main bedroom boasts an ensuite, ensuring a private retreat within the comforts of your own home.
Elsewhere in the comfortable home, the modern kitchen seamlessly flows into the open-plan living and dining room, creating an inviting space for family gatherings.
Completing the ensemble is a well-appointed bathroom featuring both a bath and shower, and a separate toilet for added functionality. This residence not only provides generous proportions, but also a practical and family-oriented living experience.
Regardless of the season, the central ducted reverse-cycle heating and cooling system ensures comfort all year round and males this villa a haven in every sense.
New owners can also embrace the outdoors with a light-filled gabled entertaining area, perfect for outdoor dining and entertaining, or simply relaxing in the fresh air.
The abundance of space, in what people normally miss in villas or units, continues given the practical aspects of daily life are catered for with a large double bay garage that boasts one bay slightly larger than the other making it ideal for accommodating a 4x4 vehicle. A convenient side access opens up possibilities such as allowing for easy maneuvering of a trailer into the rear yard.
Beyond the boundaries of your villa, the surrounding neighborhood offers a quiet and family-friendly ambiance while remaining in close proximity to essential amenities. Shops, parks, and schools are all within easy reach, enriching your lifestyle with convenience and accessibility.
Rarely does an opportunity like this arise where the spaciousness of a house meets the ease of villa living.
