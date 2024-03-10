Golf club beers prove to be a bad decision for drink-driver

"A MISHAP" is how a man has described his behaviour after he was caught driving minutes after throwing down beers.
Mitchell Stephen Kirk, 34, of Emerald Drive, Kelso stood before Bathurst Local Court on February 21, 2024 to plead guilty to low-range drink-driving.
Court documents state a silver Audi Q7 - driven by Kirk - was heading along the Great Western Highway in Kelso just after 3pm on January 25, 2024 when he was stopped by police.
While speaking with officers, Kirk said he four Victoria Bitter beers at the Bathurst Golf Club between 1pm and 2.55pm.
After he gave a positive roadside reading for alcohol, Kirk was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, Kirk gave a second positive alcohol test of 0.056.
A self-represented Kirk chalked up his drink-driving to being a "mishap of a decision", despite having a prior PCA matter on his record.
"You were given the benefit [of a non-conviction last time], why didn't you take advantage? It's one or the other: drink or drive, not both," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Kirk was convicted and fined $644.
He was also taken off the road for three months.
