Relive all the good times at the Medusa ahead of its closure this Saturday

AFTER almost 20 years, the Medusa is set to party one final time before shutting its doors for good.
Opened back in 2006, the Medusa has been in some way or another etched into countless people's feelings and emotions, whether it be Bathurst locals, race fans, university students and tourists.
Over the past 18 years it has hosted some of Australia's and the world's biggest artists as well as being the stomping grounds for many artists who have now hit the big time.
In recent times, the Medusa welcomed Australian names such as Sneaky Sound System, Havana Brown, Hooligan Hefs and Will Sparks, as well as Grammy award-winning producer Riton.
Just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, it also welcomed international superstars Iyaz, Jay Sean and Sean Kingston, who had number one hits across the globe.
The Medusa also dabbled in bringing some reality TV show guests from Married at First Sight as well as Australia's Got Talent's Timomatic, who placed third in the competition.
And back about 14 years ago, Timmy Trumpet played at the Medusa on a regular basis and is now one of the world's most in-demand DJ's being, ranked sixth globally.
The Medusa also became the home to some of Bathurst's most iconic event brands, most notably DK Pool Club.
DK Pool Club used to bring 1000 eager university students to the venue every Wednesday. It quickly became the second home to many students, with maybe a little bit too much time partying and not enough time studying.
Although the venue may have seemed like it was always a party, started a lot of life long romances to which many of whom are now married including the owner, created countless friendships, hosted many presentations and even large scale meetings.
The Medusa will shut its doors for the final time on Saturday, March 2.
Tickets are available via the Oxford Hotel's website.
The final line-up will include Airwolf Paradise, Torren Foot, Tigerlily, Ember and Sushi Burger DJs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.