Busted with 'ice' after skipping out on bail reporting

LYING to police about why he skipped out on reporting for bail took an unexpected turn for a 35-year-old, who was busted with a bag of 'ice'.
Luke Richard Tester of Edgells Lane, Kelso was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on February 21, 2024 of having an illegal drug.
Court documents state police were travelling along Rocket Street about 11.40pm on January 6, 2024 when they saw Tester walking along a footpath with a bicycle.
Tester was stopped by police, who explained that he was in breach of his bail by not reporting to Bathurst Police Station that day.
Attending Bathurst hospital for a medical episode was Tester's reasoning, but checks by police showed he had been for no medical reason.
It was during a search by police that a sweaty Tester was found with 0.33 grams of 'ice'.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Tester aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Tester was then fined $800.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.