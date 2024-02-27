Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Hospital services defender alarmed by prospect of Panorama Clinic move

MW
By Matt Watson
February 28 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TALK of the Panorama Clinic specialist mental health unit potentially moving to Orange while Bathurst Hospital is redeveloped has raised Warren Aubin's hackles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.