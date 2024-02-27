Hospital services defender alarmed by prospect of Panorama Clinic move

TALK of the Panorama Clinic specialist mental health unit potentially moving to Orange while Bathurst Hospital is redeveloped has raised Warren Aubin's hackles.
The Bathurst Regional councillor and Bathurst Health Services Action Group member has been a frequent critic of the health bureaucracy and a dogged defender of the local hospital's services.
"We just need to get NSW Health to stand up for the people of Bathurst," Mr Aubin said outside the hospital on Thursday morning as he and MP Paul Toole outlined their concerns about the Panorama Clinic potentially moving down the road.
"We've been through some tough times with Health here.
"And our hospital has been to the point where a lot of people have been transferred to Orange for just minor things, so we don't want to see that happening.
"We want to see our hospital as a really good place that the people of Bathurst can look to come to when they're sick - not this coming here and then getting transferred to Orange away from loved ones and family and friends.
"It's not on."
The Western NSW Local Health District was contacted by the Western Advocate about the plans for the Panorama Clinic, but had not provided a response by the time of publication.
MP Mr Toole is adamant the plan from the beginning for the $200 million hospital redevelopment was for all services on the hospital grounds to remain there during the works.
In a press release last year about the release of the concept design for the project, for instance, Health Infrastructure said that "work to build the expanded health facility will be carefully staged to ensure clinical services remain operational during construction".
"Let's do it right and let's get the people of Bathurst and our patients to stay here while construction is being done and then after it as well," Mr Aubin said.
The Panorama Clinic was in the news back in 2021 when it closed for more than two months during COVID and clients using the clinic were transferred to a "hospital in the home" model of care.
The health district closed the clinic so that the Bathurst Hospital emergency department could temporarily expand into the clinic's area.
