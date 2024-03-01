Name game: West Bathurst roundabout warriors have a new petition mission

WEST Bathurst roundabout campaigners Kent and Dianne McNab know their way around a petition.
They collected more than 5000 signatures for the piece of traffic infrastructure near the Assumption School, but are aiming much higher as they take up the cause to ensure more parking is part of the Bathurst Hospital redevelopment plans.
How much higher? According to the McNabs, the aim is to get to 10,000, which will mean the petition will be debated in NSW Parliament.
They have been hitting the streets, dropping in at local businesses and were getting names outside the hospital itself when the Advocate caught up with them.
"We are doing as much as we can," Mr McNab said.
The petition is the creation of Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, who has been increasingly critical of the $200 million hospital redevelopment announced when his side of politics was in government and which is now getting close to a start of construction.
He is adamant that a big boost in car parking was part of the $200m project back in mid-2022, but says it has since disappeared, and he has pointed out that the designs released so far for the redevelopment show a loss of more than 40 current car spots inside the hospital grounds on the Mitre Street side for greenspace.
For its part, Health Infrastructure told the Western Advocate recently that "improved parking, both on campus and in the surrounding streets" remains part of the $200m plan, though the number of spaces required has yet to be determined.
Health Infrastructure also says improved car parking for the redevelopment "is being planned to support the new main entry on Mitre Street".
The McNabs say they have been asked by Mr Toole to help collect signatures for the petition.
They say the community needs to speak up now to ensure that there is an increase in car parking spaces at the redeveloped hospital and that the spaces on the Mitre Street side aren't lost for greenspace.
"Those 43 spaces are the most-used car parks in the entire hospital precinct, due to their proximity to the current front entrance to the hospital and the emergency department, and with the new entrance they will be just as vital for patients and their carers," Mr McNab said.
Mrs McNab said she has a heart condition and walking up hills to get to the hospital - because it's difficult to get a park nearby - leaves her breathless.
She said she recently needed to take Mr McNab to hospital for a procedure and then collect him afterwards and she was forced "to drive around and around to finally find a park quite a distance from the entrance".
"This is just one of hundreds of similar experiences every day by other patients and their carers needing to access the hospital," she said.
"People with sick children, people with disabilities, either permanent or temporary, people with walkers or on crutches, people of an age or infirmity which makes walking up hills difficult - all these people are crying out for better car parking."
THE Western Advocate contacted Health Infrastructure recently about the car park concerns.
"The NSW Government has committed $200 million towards the Bathurst Hospital redevelopment, which will deliver enhanced access to a range of clinical services available at the hospital for patients, staff and the community, including improved parking both on campus and in the surrounding streets," a Health Infrastructure spokesperson said in a statement.
"The planning process is continuing and the number of spaces required and location of staff, visitor and patient drop-off and longer stay parking spaces will be determined through the statutory planning process, which is expected to be completed in 2024.
"Improved car parking for the redevelopment is being planned to support the new main entry on Mitre Street, the existing entry and emergency department, while also enabling the provision of greenspace for the benefit of patients, staff and the community.
"Traffic and parking design is being informed by factors including demand, clinical and workforce planning and staff and community consultation, alongside statutory planning requirements."
