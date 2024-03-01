Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Name game: West Bathurst roundabout warriors have a new petition mission

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated March 1 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WEST Bathurst roundabout campaigners Kent and Dianne McNab know their way around a petition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.