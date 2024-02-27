Eight's great for Mitch but don't forget Dave's seventh heaven

The highest score of the week goes to Brown who opened the batting and stayed until stumps.
He scored 75 not out and faced 144 deliveries, more than half his team's total score at the end of the day's play.
He will resume out in the middle on Saturday with Saints at 7/128 and holding a 55-run lead over Orange City.
Not far behind was Powell for Cavaliers, scoring 71.
His innings proved quite crucial for the defending premiers in their grand final re-match/potential preview against Orange CYMS.
With the top order departing cheaply, Powell's 71 from 136 balls certainly steadied the ship on the way to 248.
Good week to be a Redback.
Knox is one of four players from the side who made the team of the week.
It's down to his unbeaten knock of 57 batting at number nine. Not bad!
This was a very handy and disciplined knock from the number six.
Cruickshank worked in tandem with his fellow middle order batters to build his team's score up to a very defendable 247.
He scored 38 while facing 95 deliveries, by far the most by a Bathurst City player.
No you aren't seeing double, it's another Cruickshank.
His stint was shorter than Jamie's but produced more runs, 46 of them in 60 deliveries.
His time at the crease kick started a bottom-order revival for the Redbacks which got them to 247 before they declared.
Now 34 isn't the highest score in the world but it's worth taking a look at the context.
Like Knox, Greer came to the crease at nine and proceeded to pile on some runs.
His arrived very quickly, facing just 32 deliveries to boost his team's score before being bowled by Matt Burgess whose figures of 4/67 are worth a mention even though he just missed the cut for this XI.
The final Bathurst City player in the team of the week.
Kreuzberger put on a timely 44 off 77 after a faltering start to the Redbacks' innings.
Into the bowlers now and where else to start but this guy.
Eight wickets at the cost of 29 runs is remarkable and almost certainly the bowling performance of the season.
Taylor had Orange City scrambling at Wade Park with James Goldston-Morris' 31 the high score by some way.
A day sure to live long in the memory.
To channel Matt Nable on Fox League, "and what about this bloke."
He didn't take eight or be quite as economical but Henderson's efforts of 7-78 are still mightily impressive.
The City Colts bowler took care of the three danger men for Bathurst City - the Cruickshanks and Kreuzberger.
Really not a great day with the bat for the Warriors but they managed to rally late in the day with ball in hand.
Causer was right in the thick of it, taking 3-37 as City got Saints down to 7-128 at stumps.
After just scoring 78 in their first innings it's a relatively positive position to be in.
A shout out to the Orange City youngster who made the move up from second grade.
He took 2-10 in an eight over spell, including four maidens.
He then backed up on Sunday to help lead Orange to victory in the under 16s Greg Griffith Shield grand final.
