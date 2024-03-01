Find five free events to help 'Inspire Inclusion' this Women's Day

THE ability to show softness in strength, politeness in power, and kindness in cleverness; such is the duality of woman.
And to celebrate this duality, the Central West Women's Health Centre (CWWHC) is hosting an array of activities for International Women's Day, which is held annually on March 8.
From walking and talking events, and free bra fitting sessions, to self-defence classes, these programs have been designed to highlight the vast and varied needs of women in today's society.
With these activities ranging from ticketed events through to free programs, the CWWHC has directly tuned into the theme of the 2024 Women's Day, 'Inspire Inclusion'.
This is something that is extremely important to CWWHC community engagement and health promotions officer Julia Maher.
"This year the theme is 'Inspire Inclusion' and we think it's so good because we're doing our lovely dinner where we get to celebrate, but then we're following it up with like five or six free events," she said.
"Because, if you can't give people the opportunity to attend these things, then they're limited for health services or a chance to be sociable or learning life skills.
"So, when you make it inclusive and you make this stuff happen that's super readily available to everyone, it's so beneficial to women and girls in literally every way."
The first event, a Women's Day Dinner, will be kicking off on Friday, March 1, from Rydges at Mount Panorama.
This is the only ticketed event in the week-long timetable leading up to Women's Day itself, and according to Ms Maher, it is not one to miss.
"There is a woman coming who is our Keynote speaker, Cassandra Szoeke, she is a professor and a fountain of knowledge on all things women's health," she said.
"And because she is coming, when people buy her ticket to come, you go home with a free copy of her book."
The event will also see performances from local female acts including the Panorama Chorus, and country music sensation Tameka Kennedy.
Following the dinner, the first of the free events will be taking place from the CWWHC in Kelso, on Saturday, March 2.
Starting at 10:30am, this event encourages women of all ages to attend, and to help paint a seat a shade of red in accordance with the Red Bench Project, which aims to raise awareness of domestic violence.
These benches are then placed within the community.
"You paint a bench or a chair a vibrant red and you have a plaque with it and it indicates safety zones for women and children because it raises awareness for violence against women," Ms Maher said.
"So that will be a little morning tea and a little paint session if any women want to come and contribute, and then the bench is going to sit with it's plaque in our little courtyard out the front."
On Monday, March 4, the weekly walk and talk group which occurs around the Macquarie River, will be transformed into an International Women's Day special, which will include yoga and a morning tea.
This will be followed by the 'Support The Girls' workshop, which will be held from the CWWHC office on Tuesday, March 5.
This program, run by charity organisation 'Support The Girls', is designed for women who are financially disadvantaged and may not be able to afford bras, as well as those who may not have bras readily available in their designated sizes.
"They're [Support The Girls] going to come, and they're hijacking all of our offices for the day and they're conducting free fittings all day, so they size you up and then send you off with free bras," Ms Maher said.
As well as this, the organisation are able to make good suggestions in regards to the type of bra that is best for different breast types, while encouraging breast health overall.
And, all you have to do is book in a time slot to get fitted.
"Then at the same time we will have other services setting up stalls in our group room, like Housing Plus and The Orchard, and our women's health nurse will be here, and a lunch will be put on," Ms Maher said.
The free events will continue at the CWWHC over March 6 and 7.
On Wednesday March 6, a free gardening group, 'Revive and Thrive' will be held to help teach women the basics of gardening and garden maintenance.
This will also double as a way to highlight the benefits of connecting with yourself through connecting with nature, and will allow women to develop tools of self-awareness and understanding.
Then on the Thursday night, the CWWHC will host 'Empowerment, Assertiveness and Self Defence', which will be facilitated by Gerarda Mader, a passionate businesswoman and accomplished karateka and jujitsuka.
"And she's making more out of it and teaching things like how to hold yourself with confidence in a room full of people and how to de-escalate situations with words before you go to actions," Ms Maher said.
"Then she will also be teaching some basic self defence classes as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.