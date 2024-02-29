Come one, come all: Bathurst to join the world in prayer

THE same words will be spoken across the globe, including in Bathurst, as people come together for World Day of Prayer (WDP).
Held each year on the first Friday in the March, WDP is an ecumenical movement led by women that is open to all people, regardless of faith or gender.
The day involves coordinated services of Christian worship and prayer, with the service program developed by one chosen country each year based on a theme selected by the WDP international committee.
The honour for 2024, and its theme, "I beg you... bear with one another in love", was given to Palestine.
Although Palestine is deep in conflict now, the decision for the country to prepare this year's service was made in 2017.
The program was written by a group of ecumenical Christian Palestinian women in response to the passage from Ephesians 4:1-7.
Through the program, they "hope to inspire other women around the world to bear with one another in love during troubled times".
The All Saints' Cathedral will host a WDP service on Friday, March 1 from 11am.
Christine Hurford, who has helped coordinate the service in Bathurst, hopes people will join the cathedral in prayer.
While no one could have predicted the conflict that occurred after the decisions for WDP 2024 were made, it is fitting that women in Palestine have written this service.
"This year the service sheet has been put together by Christian women from Palestine and, of course, with all the unease and things happening for Israel and Palestine at this time, I think it's particularly appropriate that we should be running with this service," Ms Hurford said.
"They would have been planning this service two years ago, so we had no idea what the situation would be in Palestine today.
"Christians coming together to pray for each other across the world, particularly at this time, is a good thing to do."
WDP is not political; it is about bringing people together in prayer.
"This is not a political thing. It's a gathering of people praying for other people in the world. It's not for or against, it's for everybody," Ms Hurford said.
