'Thank god somebody's saving history': Step inside Edmund's unique shed

IF you can't find something of interest at Edmund Suttor's place at The Rocks, you're not really trying.
Sprawling over his shed on a property just north of the Mitchell Highway is an historical cornucopia that ranges from old sewing machines to a shearing handpiece collection to a sign that once hung in the canteen of the former Bathurst Saleyards.
The reaction from those that step inside the shed for the first time, according to Mr Suttor, is generally the same.
"They say 'unbelievable; thank god somebody's saving history'," he said.
"There's nothing like this in Bathurst, I don't think."
Mr Suttor was born, raised and still lives on the property - called "The Rocks", the same as the locality - and says he is motivated to preserve what others might throw out.
His collection began with the original wool press on "The Rocks" and has grown over the years to fill up every nook and cranny in the enormous shed.
"We didn't have electricity, so when it went into electricity, everybody threw the wool presses out," he said.
"They didn't want them because they were no good for anything.
"That's how it started off."
He now has 48 wool presses alone ("I've been all over NSW and Victoria to find presses"), as well as sections devoted to, among other things, leather gear, money boxes ("I know a fellow across the road whose sister used to go around garage sales and I said get me a money box"), lanterns, mincers, carpentry tools and photographic equipment.
There's old printing equipment, as well as a timber house that played a role in the Bathurst bicentenary celebrations.
"They couldn't get any timber, so 'The Rocks' gave them the timber," he said.
"There was one stipulation: when it was finished, it came back to my shed."
Items from Mr Suttor's shed museum have also been used for displays at the Australian National Field Days near Orange.
The Suttor family history on the property goes back to 1904 and Mr Suttor said he sees himself as a curator of the historical items now.
"It [the collection] belongs to my nephew and my niece," he said.
He said members of the public are welcome to come out to the property to have a look, "but I like them to ring me up first; a lot of the time, I'm out in the paddock".
And as for the future of all the items?
"Maybe the council might want to buy it down the track," he said. "You never know.
"It'd be a shame to dismantle it.
"It's up to my niece and nephew."
Those who would like to have a look at Mr Suttor's museum can contact him on 0427 315 397.
Mr Suttor said he is also happy to be contacted by people with an item that they think might be good for his collection.
"Don't throw stuff out," he said. "I'll take it."
