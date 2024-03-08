I went to The Eras Tour twice: Honest thoughts from a 'selfish' Swiftie

IF you're like me, you'll remember the stress that was Taylor Swift day on Ticketec - the impending anxiety of trying to navigate the queue, in hopes to be one of the lucky ones to secure tickets.
Well, I was one of those lucky ones. I ended up with tickets to not one, but two shows of The Eras Tour.
After my sister successfully snagged four tickets for us to attend night two in Sydney, we all thought, 'what the hell, there's no harm in trying for Melbourne, right?', so we did.
And within 15 minutes, we were in. We had tickets on the floor for Melbourne night two.
Immediately after securing the second set of tickets, I was filled with guilt, dread, and a strong sense of selfishness. I was left wondering whether to sell one of my tickets for any unlucky Swiftie who missed out.
In the end, I decided to go to both concerts, and I'm so glad I did.
A lot has been said of the Swifties that attended more than one event, and you might think I'm selfish for it, but by the end of this story, I'm hoping you'll have changed your mind.
Dressed in our sequins and glitter and fringed skirts, my sisters, my dear friend, and I, made our way to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the first of the two shows we were attending.
It wasn't hard to know where we were going, or how to get there. All we had to do was follow the glimmer of thousands of people ahead of us, and the trail of exchanging friendship bracelets.
Mostly young females, amongst the crowd were my favourite of the attendees - the Swiftie dads. Some of whom were even adorned with mirror-tiled stickers on their bald heads, because theirs nothing a doting dad wouldn't do for his daughter.
Seeing these men sporadically throughout the crowd could only be described as insanely heartwarming.
When we entered the MCG, we made our way to our floor seats - otherwise known as the perfect position in the whole venue.
We were towards the back, with an open vantage point to a water station, about 30 seconds away from toilet facilities, and we had ample space to sing, dance and feed our souls, all with a great view of 'Mother' herself.
And when I say that it was one of the best nights of my life, that isn't an overstatement.
I didn't know how it could get any better ... that was until the Sydney show.
At both the MCG and Accor Stadium in Sydney, the atmosphere was unlike anything I have ever experienced, and being able to experience it alongside my loved ones is something I will never forget.
Aside from the fact that Taylor Swift herself is insanely talented with ridiculous levels of stamina, it wasn't only her performance itself that left me in awe.
It was us, the fans. Now, being surrounded by 90,000ish people isn't something that I'm usually comfortable with. I don't like crowds. I don't like busy environments. I don't like strange places.
But this was different.
There was something incredibly profound about being in a venue, with tens of thousands of other people, all united by a common theme. I have never felt so significantly insignificant.
There's a certain kind of peace that comes with the realisation that you are such a small cog in the ever-turning wheel of life, and that's what I felt at so many moments during The Eras Tour.
I knew that if I wasn't there, nobody would have noticed (besides my entourage). If I didn't wear a themed outfit, it wouldn't have mattered, nobody was there to see me. They were all there to feel something.
And that in itself is the beauty of Taylor's music. Her songs and melodies and lyricism have the ability to make you feel so many things, and it's not just all about love and break-ups like many people think.
I myself, felt at peace. And to be able to find peace in a venue with almost 100,000 people is something otherworldly.
There were times when I caught myself staring into the sky, or watching my sisters dance with tears streaming down my face, where I was filled with an overwhelming sense of calm and clarity. How lucky I was to be able to experience this.
And at the Sydney show, I was even luckier. For the 'surprise song' section of the night, Taylor played a mash-up of my two favourite songs - 'New Year's Day' and 'Peace'.
It's a Swiftie's equivalent of winning the lottery.
She started playing my favourite song. And it was indescribable. Honestly, I'm crying now as I'm writing this. It was genuinely the coolest thing that has ever happened to me.
I was crying hysterically at the time, and my sisters were jumping up and down and holding me, maybe even more excited than I was, that they got to see their baby sister get everything she ever wanted all in one moment.
And, if I had sold my Sydney tickets, I would have never been able to experience what is now a core memory.
Now, I'm left with a bit of post-concert depression. I honestly feel like The Eras Tour was a life-defining moment for me.
It's like how we say 'before COVID', or 'after COVID', and now I genuinely think phases of my life, and the lives of many Swifties, will be defined by 'before The Eras Tour,' and 'after The Eras Tour'.
Now, we're left with the desperate search for some kind of meaning beyond the void that's been left by knowing we no longer have the concerts to look forward to.
For most of us, that void is being filled with watching videos of the night from our phones, or living vicariously through TikTok, as we get to experience the joy of other Swifties living out their dreams, as the tour continues throughout the world.
