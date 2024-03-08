Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

I went to The Eras Tour twice: Honest thoughts from a 'selfish' Swiftie

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 8 2024 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IF you're like me, you'll remember the stress that was Taylor Swift day on Ticketec - the impending anxiety of trying to navigate the queue, in hopes to be one of the lucky ones to secure tickets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.