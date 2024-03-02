Cicadas reign in summer, but their movements are changing | Eco News

NOTHING says "summer" like hearing cicadas singing endlessly during hot summer days.
You can hear them, but seeing them is usually more difficult - they hide themselves high in the tree branches.
They look a bit like a squat grasshopper; most are dark but some are very colourful.
Australia has several hundred species, but there are around 3000 species found all over the world, even in some cold areas.
They have been found in fossil records dating back 250 million years.
Cicadas suck sap from the trees they live on and pee out the excess water, giving rise to the term "cicada rain", which you might have felt when standing under a tree inhabited by cicadas on an otherwise dry day.
Cicadas spend most of their life as larvae, feeding on roots and then emerging for only a few weeks above the ground.
Some are annual, appearing every year, but others have fixed cycles, appearing every few years. The cycles vary, but are always prime numbers (3, 5, 7, 11, 13, up to 17 years for some North American species).
Cicadas will "sing" together, making sometimes deafening amounts of noise, up to 120 decibels - as much as a rock concert. Then they will all stop for a few seconds before building up again.
They are the loudest insects on earth. The males "sing" and the females are attracted to the noise, so the more, the better!
They tend to favour certain trees - at my place it's gums and birches.
Annual species can live for up to seven years underground, but in good seasons (like this one) many will emerge in the same year.
Some species in America have been emerging years ahead of schedule, probably due to climate change.
Species are also moving out of their usual habitat range for the same reason; some species from northern Australia have been seen in Victoria.
Entomologists (scientists who study insects) think that the reason cicadas emerge in such massive numbers is to enable the survival of the species - they are preyed upon by animals, birds, other insects and spiders.
The cicada killer wasp will paralyse a live cicada with her sting and lay an egg on it, which, when it hatches, will eat the cicada alive.
There is still research being done on these fascinating insects.
You can help: Google "The Great Cicada Blitz" to see how.
