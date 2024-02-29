Hear about professor's work during free public lecture

BATHURST Refugee Support Group, in partnership with CSU, will hold a free public lecture by Professor Eileen Pittaway on March 7.
Professor Pittaway, who has spent 35 years working with refugee women and children, will talk about those she has worked alongside, both overseas and following resettlement in Australia, their strength and courage and what they have achieved.
Having been awarded a Human Rights Medal by the Australian Human Rights and Equal Opportunities Commission in 2001, Professor Pittaway received the NSW Premier's Award in 2005 for services to refugee education.
In 2011, on the centenary of International Women's Day, she was named one of the 100 women who have shaped Australia.
In 2012, she was made a member of the Order of Australia.
The lecture will be held in Building 1292, Room 223 at CSU Bathurst and it will be 6pm for a 6.30pm start.
Go to info.csu.edu.au/brg-public-lecture for tickets.
