Man burned woman's clothes, cut her face out of photos during costly rampage

A MAN who destroyed a woman's wedding dress, photos and perfume bottles, poured liquid into her computer and defaced her graduation certificate has been fined thousands of dollars.
The 28-year-old was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on February 20, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to:
Police documents before the court said the accused got into an argument some time during August in 2023 when he threatened to shoot the victim's mother.
He then pushed over the victim's late grandmother's antique cabinet and smashed it.
On November 6, the victim in the matter went to a home to get some belongings when she said she noticed her perfume bottles were smashed, her clothes were gone, and all the photos around the house were on the floor with her face cut out.
The woman's wedding album and wedding dress were spray-painted, and her graduation certificate was defaced, according to police.
Later that day, the woman got a text message from the accused's uncle that said the accused had burned all of her clothes.
The woman went back to the home and, according to police, saw that her computer screens were cut, a craft machine was damaged, and a sewing machine was smashed on the floor.
The court heard one of her desktop computers was also tipped over and liquid had been poured inside, adding to the estimated $20,000 worth of damage.
During a conversation with the victim late in November, according to police, the accused threatened to burn down a house.
After the victim made a report at Bathurst Police Station, officers arrested the accused at a home on November 28.
The accused - who had a gun licence and legally owned 17 rifles and 12 pistols - was asked if he had any guns unsecured.
Police said he confessed to having a Glock 17 in a sports bag, which was found by police with 10 loaded bullets, three empty magazines and a green ammunition box with 60 bullets.
The accused also said he had another pistol in the wardrobe under clothes, which was loaded and fitted into a conversion kit.
Police said that, during a search of the garage, they found a black toolbox with various boxes of ammunition and loose bullets.
All items were seized as the accused was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, police said the accused admitted to all allegations and said he acted that way because he felt he wasn't being heard.
THE accused's matters were described by his solicitor James Taylor as a set of "very serious" charges.
The solicitor said his client was "not coping" at the time.
The accused spent 24 days bail refused on these matters.
The accused's "complacent and ignorant" approach to storing his guns was slammed by police prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Burgess, who said it was a concern for community safety.
His solicitor mentioned the accused's upbringing that "never goes away", his lack of criminal history and bursts of co-operation with police.
Magistrate Gemma Slack-Smith said it was clear in in every report before the court that the accused "says it was an inappropriate way to act".
"The 'facts' are concerning. The victim was understandably scared ... There were threats and violence," she said.
The accused - who just fell short of meeting the section five threshold, meaning jail would be considered - was placed on a community correction order for two years.
He was also fined $3520 and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.