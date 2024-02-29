Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

Work needed on 147 trees, but parts of Machattie Park could reopen soon

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated February 29 2024 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PARTS of Machattie Park could soon reopen to the public after the council agreed to embark on a remediation plan for the trees damaged by flying foxes.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.