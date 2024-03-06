We offer free legal services and we're here to help | Interagency

CENTRAL Tablelands and Blue Mountains Community Legal Centre provides free legal services, including advice and casework, in many areas of law.
Our in-house lawyers prioritise people who have experienced violence.
We are assisted by volunteer solicitors to provide civil, traffic, and minor crime advice during our evening legal service outside of regular business hours.
Assistance to people experiencing disadvantage in our communities is prioritised.
We are a small, underfunded community service.
If we can't help you, we will always try to refer you to a service that can help.
We help with:
Please note: we do not give legal advice about neighbourhood disputes, conveyancing, commercial, taxation, or immigration matters.
How do I get legal advice? Our Orange office can be contacted on (02) 4704 0211.
If you cannot get through, please leave a message and your call will be returned as soon as possible.
Our solicitors also attend Katoomba, Lithgow and Bathurst and Orange courts on the apprehended domestic violence order list days each week to give advice to people who have experienced violence.
Anyone who lives in the Blue Mountains, Lithgow, Oberon, Bathurst or Orange regions can contact us for information, advice and referral.
All services are free.
