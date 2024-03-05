Luck of the Irish: Lilly Allen finds her pot of gold and marries Tim Lynch

THREE years ago, Irish born Lilly Allen put her heart on the line, and asked the man she'd met over the internet whether he had feelings for her.
Luckily for Lilly, the answer was yes, and now three years later, the couple are officially married.
After leaving a long-term relationship, Lilly finally decided it was time to open herself to the possibility of finding new love, and that's when she met Tim Lynch.
Following endless conversations online, the pair took their friendship to the next level on February 24, 2022, and one year later on the same exact date, the pair were engaged.
After Tim called Lilly's parents, who still live on the other side of the world, and was granted permission to marry their daughter, he got down properly on one knee and asked Lilly to be his wife.
To make the proposal even more special, Tim presented Lilly with her mothers ring, a spectacular sapphire, surrounded by delicate diamonds.
Of course it was a huge yes, and the pair were married almost one year later.
On Saturday, February 17, the couple were joined by their closest family and friends, and were married at Interbane House in Stanwell Park.
Before Lilly could make her way down the aisle, her bridesmaid Annie Priest set the scene, and sashayed her way to the altar in a dress from the Sposa Group Leichhardt, Sydney.
Then, it was time for the main event.
Lilly floated down the aisle in a stunning sleeveless, A-line, mulberry silk dress purchased from Eve Bathurst, where she met her groom who was dressed in a suit by Zink and Sons.
Tim was accompanied by his groomsmen, John Lynch, who was also dressed by Zink and Sons.
There, the couple became man and wife, and Lilly officially became a Lynch.
The venue, which is located along the sweeping coastline of the NSW south, was the perfect place for the pair to say 'I do', with sand playing an important part of the ceremony.
As several members of both Lilly and Tim's family were unable to attend the wedding due to various reasons, they found a special way to incorporate their loved ones into the ceremony.
This included the use of several jars filled with different coloured sands being used to represent each family member, and they were all poured in together.
This symbolised the blending of two families into one.
Some of the family members represented in this sand ceremony included the bride's parents, Dr Robert and Mary Allen, and the grooms parents, Dr Patrick and Ann Lynch.
Following the ceremony, Lilly paid homage to her Irish heritage by performing some traditional Irish dancing, and thanked Tim's family for making her feel instantly welcome.
After the wedding, the couple enjoyed a honeymoon at the Gold Coast in Queensland.
While they were there, they took a trip to Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary, where they posed for a picture with a koala - something Lilly has always wanted to do since moving to Australia 10 years ago.
Now, they're back in Bathurst, where they intend to settle for the foreseeable future.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.