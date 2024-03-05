Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Luck of the Irish: Lilly Allen finds her pot of gold and marries Tim Lynch

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated March 6 2024 - 2:34pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THREE years ago, Irish born Lilly Allen put her heart on the line, and asked the man she'd met over the internet whether he had feelings for her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.