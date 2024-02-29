Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Once-grand Great Western Highway hotel is back on the market

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated February 29 2024 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Imperial Hotel at Mount Victoria on the Great Western Highway. File picture
The Imperial Hotel at Mount Victoria on the Great Western Highway. File picture

A LANDMARK Great Western Highway watering hole that had been destined to be converted into an upmarket Radisson Hotel is back on the market.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.