'Volatile' relationship blamed for man's aggressive behaviour

A "VOLATILE" relationship has been put to a court as context to a man's behaviour after he made threats to bash and destroy a home.
Reagan O'Leary, 22, of Bonnor Street, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 21, 2024 to two counts of intimidation.
Court documents state O'Leary got into an argument with one of the two victims before he threatened to "bash" another person's "brains in".
The next day, O'Leary woke up angry that there was no food he liked in the house, and was annoyed that one of his dogs was misbehaving.
O'Leary grabbed the pet by its collar before the first victim stood in, sparking another fight.
While telling the victim that he would take his things and destroy them, the victim was on the phone with a witness, who called police.
Police arrived a short time later before they left for other duties.
"If I go to jail about this, you're going to regret it and the house is going to regret it," O'Leary said to the victim.
After another argument about food and money as the pair drove around Kelso, police were called.
O'Leary was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray told the court her client had been under a lot of pressure at the time, and had "always had a volatile relationship with the victim".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis warned O'Leary that intimidation charges carry a term of five years behind bars, despite believing he "won't be back again".
O'Leary was placed on a conditional release order for 12 months with conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.