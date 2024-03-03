Let's get to the bottom of how these river dredges worked | Yesterday, Today

A gold dredge working the river near Sofala.

THIS week's historic image shows the gold-dredging operations near Sofala in 1901 and gives an idea of the amount of river gravel and soil that was treated. The floating dredge extracted particles of gold, separating them from the sand and gravel by using river water and mechanical equipment. This dredge would have excavated thousands of tonnes of the river gravels in an attempt to gain any remaining gold.

The dredging of gold required a different approach as highly financed companies, machines and associated equipment were needed to keep the large floating dredges operational.



These companies needed a professional line of attack to make sure they made a profit as most were answerable to wary shareholders, many of whom had been financially bitten before.



As long as the dredges were making a profit - that is, the operational costs were not exceeding the sales of gold - the dredge remained in operation.

Dredges were built to a similar design in the 1900s, though their length varied.



The early gold dredges could only run along the riverbanks and its flats, but then engineers came up with a design to also get to the bottom of creeks and streams.

It seems that the dredge was introduced to Australia in 1899 when a mining entrepreneur, a Mr Garland, decided to bring the technology over from New Zealand.



His designs led to dredges being used in NSW, Victoria and Queensland.



As the years went on, the dredges were designed to be transportable. They were able to be pulled apart, taken to the new site and reassembled.

The dredges used a series of steel buckets affixed on a circular and continuous belt mounted out the front of the machine. The crew referred to it as the "bucket line".



The Turon model consisted of 44 buckets on the band, each bucket carrying about 3.5 cwt of earth.



The earth was torn out by eight grabs fixed in position between the buckets. As the wash was brought up, it was thrown into a chute about six feet in length by five feet in width.

All dredges were constructed on a similar design, keeping in mind that the gold is heavy and the sand, gravel and dirt would be separated and the gold left behind.



This involved pumping river water over the aggregate as it was washed in a large sluice box to obtain any remaining gold concentrate.

The Turon River Dredging Company had its first dredge fully operational by March 1901, starting about one mile from the Sofala township.



The company's head office was in Sydney and representatives travelled up from the city to check on progress.



Mr Craig was the company manager and Mr Chisholm was the dredge master.

Initially, the dredge worked the bed of the river for around about a mile to allow the workers to get used to their jobs.



Then the dredge master had them work on a face of about eight feet above the river water level.

The face was about 150 feet across and the average depth of wash was from 10 feet to 12 feet.

"A tremendous body of water is brought to play upon the wash, which is carried into a screen," Mr Chisholm explained.



"The boulders and dirt are carried away and the fine stuff and gold pass over the tables.

"The plates, upon which the gold falls, are covered with cocoa-nut matting. The dredge is at work night and day and is lit at night by acetylene gas.



"The results are satisfactory, and the outlook is very encouraging."

An ounce of gold was worth about £8 in 1901, but if you found an ounce of gold today, it would be worth more than $3000.