Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Community/History
Our History

Let's get to the bottom of how these river dredges worked | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
March 3 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A gold dredge working the river near Sofala.
A gold dredge working the river near Sofala.

THIS week's historic image shows the gold-dredging operations near Sofala in 1901 and gives an idea of the amount of river gravel and soil that was treated. The floating dredge extracted particles of gold, separating them from the sand and gravel by using river water and mechanical equipment. This dredge would have excavated thousands of tonnes of the river gravels in an attempt to gain any remaining gold.

The dredging of gold required a different approach as highly financed companies, machines and associated equipment were needed to keep the large floating dredges operational.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.