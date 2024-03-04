Quality renovation means this mid-Victorian gem will stand the test of time

ANOTHER example of early Bathurst architecture will remain standing for many years to come thanks to an outstanding renovation project.
The mid-Victorian semi-detached houses at 144 and 146 Rankin Street have been brought into the 21st century without losing their heritage charm.
Some of the original features, such as the wooden roof shingles, have been retained, and original bricks from the site have been repurposed in the courtyards and rear garages.
The work was so outstanding that the Bathurst branch of the National Trust selected Brad Schumacher Constructions, the builder, as the recipient of its regular heritage award in February, 2024.
Branch chairman Wayne Feebrey said the work will ensure the homes, built between 1860 and 1875, will continue to stand for many years to come.
"The attention to detail and the care that has gone into this build is outstanding," Mr Feebrey said.
"The building has been brought up to date but the quality of the renovation will hopefully see it last another 160 years."
Mr Schumacher was presented with the heritage award on February 22 by representatives of the National Trust and Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings, a long-time heritage advocate.
Cr Jennings said the semi-detached cottages are making a positive contribution to the streetscape.
"Passers-by have been admiring and commenting on the high standard of presentation of the building," he said.
A quick drive down Rankin Street will show the work that many property owners are putting into these older homes in Bathurst.
It's something the National Trust is pleased to see and plans to keep recognising with its awards program.
"Rankin Street has been undergoing somewhat of a renaissance in recent times with virtually every second building along the street undergoing restoration and renewal," Mr Feebrey said.
"The Branch has given several recent heritage awards to houses in Rankin Street with more to come.
"The convenience of proximity of Rankin to the CBD and the old-world charm of the street has seen property prices skyrocket and houses in high demand from investors and downsizers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.