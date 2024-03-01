Volleys fired in Kings Parade as Royal Australian Navy comes to town

TAKING a Royal Australian Navy ceremony to an inland community such as Bathurst is not such a strange idea to Commander Glyn Hunter.
After all, he's an Albury-Wodonga boy who has ended up as the commanding officer of the HMAS Harman navy base.
"I didn't really know what I wanted to do: whether I wanted to go to university or do a trade," he told the Western Advocate in the Kings Parade shade on Thursday afternoon.
"So I thought I'd just do some time in the navy.
"I figured, worst-case scenario, I'd be on the coast and I could surf if I didn't like my job.
"But I thoroughly fell in love with being in the navy and serving my country and, 25 years later, I'm still there.
"And I don't have a back-up job because I just love my job so much."
Commander Hunter and a number of members of the HMAS Harman's ship company were in Kings Parade to perform what is known as a "ceremonial sunset", involving the beat to quarters, lowering of the Ensign and the firing of a volley of (blank) shots.
The visit to Bathurst was part of a wider regional tour this week.
"This week is Navy Week 2024 and it's [the Royal Australian] Navy's birthday tomorrow [Friday, March 1]," Commander Hunter said.
"I was invited by the Admiralty to think of a way to celebrate Navy Week.
"And I thought it would be prudent to head out into rural areas that don't get to see navy very often and just engage on why it's important for everyone to understand the importance of a navy - being a three-ocean, island-trading nation with the majority of commerce arriving by maritime trade and a large amount of our communications going via underwater submarine cables."
Many students, he said, have not "actually seen a war ship or a submarine or a navy helicopter, other than on television".
"We've done some school visits and all the kids have been really enthusiastic and have asked a lot of questions, just about what it's like to be in the navy," he said.
"And the team have a broad range of experience and they have been able to tell some of their stories and their highlights from their careers in the navy.
"We've been able to go to Cowra, Parkes, Dubbo, today we're in Bathurst and then tomorrow night [Friday], we round out the week in Orange.
"It's been well-supported by the people who have turned out to see us."
Commander Hunter said it was "not necessarily a recruiting drive", but the idea was to "put in the forefront of people's minds that the navy exists and has an important role".
"And it's an exciting time to be in the navy on our nuclear submarine pathway.
"We're expanding our navy to 26 ships and there's a lot of opportunity for STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics] and for the next generation.
"In my 25-year career, this is probably the most exciting time to be in the navy and over the next decade, it's going to be a really amazing place."
The navy representatives have been visiting schools - including Scots All Saints College at Bathurst - as part of their tour.
And what sort of things have the students been asking?
"Broad questions," Commander Hunter said.
"From what it's like to actually be at sea - some kids have never actually seen the ocean - to questions like, is the food good?
"And that came from people boarding at Scots [All Saints] College today."
He said there have also been "really deep questions about the pathway to nuclear submarines, all from kids and students who are studying physics at school and want to understand if that's a pathway potentially for them to study nuclear science".
It wasn't Commander Hunter's first time in Bathurst.
"I have been here as a high school kid on a school camp," he said.
Thursday afternoon's ceremony in the shadow of the Carillon - which was attended by local veterans and the city's top cop - was followed by an opportunity to meet the navy representatives at the Bathurst RSL Sub-Branch.
ONE of those taking part in the ceremony at the Carillon was Ross Hunter from Cairns.
"I graduated high school in 2022 not knowing what I wanted to do," he said.
"I saw an ad on Instagram for the navy gap year and was like, yeah, I'll give that a shot.
"And pretty much so far I haven't had any regrets.
"I've got to meet a lot of new people, make some lifelong friends, I think, and see parts of Australia that I wouldn't have got to see otherwise."
