Final curtain call for 'unforgettable experience' graces Bathurst audiences

AFTER selling out once before in Australia, and also overseas, a highly successful Irish dance show is set to grace the stage in Bathurst for the final time.
A Taste of Ireland, featuring a number of world champion dancers, has taken to the stage more than 300 times since 2019, selling out shows in America, the United Kingdom, New Zealand and Australia.
And for the final time, the theatrical spectacle is touring Australia, stopping off at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (BMEC) on March 13, 2024.
Show co-director/producer Brent Pace said some of the team have close connections with Bathurst, so it's exciting to have the city as part of the tour.
"The father of one of our co-producers is actually a lecturer at the university in Bathurst," Mr Pace said.
"And I also know the team at the venue [BMEC] really well and love bringing our shows here.
"Jonathan [Llewellyn], Graham [McNab] and I have worked together for a while now and it's great to work with them on all the different shows we tour around the region."
The show incorporates fantastic dancing, singing and music all working beautifully together to bring to life the history and essence of Ireland.
The show offers audiences an intimate live experience, where each storyline is intricately woven with dynamic lighting and stunning visual backdrops.
Mr Pace said he and the cast have worked incredibly hard to ensure each performance and dance sequence is carefully choreographed to convey the profound essence of moments in Ireland's history.
"We're thrilled to share this unforgettable experience with our Australian audience this year, a culmination of years of dedication and passion," he said.
While Mr Pace won't join the cast in Bathurst, he said there's so many amazing things about the city, and if he ever gets to visit, there's one thing on his bucket list.
"It would be amazing to go and see Mount Panorama," he said.
"I grew up around a lot of cars but have never had the chance to go and see Mount Panorama, so if I get a chance I will definitely go out there."
Tickets to A Taste of Ireland can be purchased via the BMEC website.
