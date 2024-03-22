Man warned of jail time after his Christmas Day text breaches AVO again

A TEXT sent on Christmas Day has almost put a 34-year-old man behind bars after he breached court orders for the third time.
Lucas Colley, of Mount Rankin Road, Mount Rankin, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 28, 2024 to contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Police documents before the court said the victim in the matter - who is a protected person in an AVO against Colley - was at Wattle Flat on Christmas Day in 2023 at about 1.30pm when she got a text message from Colley.
The message, in part, wished her a merry Christmas.
Colley then sent a link to music through Spotify about three hours later.
The following day, the victim went to Bathurst Police Station to make a report about Colley's breach of AVO.
Colley went to Bathurst Police Station on January 14, where police said he admitted to sending the victim messages.
According to police, Colley said he did it because he was feeling emotional about being alone on Christmas Day.
Colley - who had two prior AVO breaches on his record - was warned of the possibility of serving time in prison after he ignored previous orders and sentences.
Solicitor Kayana Theobald asked the court to consider placing Colley on an intensive correction order (ICO) rather than full-time jail "to give him the opportunity to prove his efforts of rehabilitation".
"I have spoken to you a number of times, Mr Colley, and it's disappointing ... You don't have a right to act outside of orders," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
Colley was told not to "take a vigilante approach" in the future after his attempts have "only created more problems".
He was placed on a term of jail to be served in the community by way of an ICO for 15 months.
He must also do 150 hours of unpaid community service work.
"If there is one more, it will be full-time custody. Make no mistake," Ms Ellis said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.