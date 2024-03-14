Drowning sorrows in bottle of beer proves wrong move for man

DROWNING sorrows in a bottle of beer minutes before driving has cost a man his licence, money and another conviction.
Marcus James Stephens, 23, of Suttor Street, West Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on February 28, 2024 to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents state Stephens was driving a silver Toyota Echo along Alamein Walk in West Bathurst about 10pm on December 9, 2023 when he was stopped for random testing.
Police approached his driver's side window and asked for his licence.
Due to his clammy, sweaty skin and bloodshot eyes, police thought Stephens was drunk, so he was breath tested.
After returning a positive roadside reading for alcohol, Stephens was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, Stephens gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.135.
Stephens said he had one full strength longneck Victoria Bitter beer about 10 minutes before he was stopped.
A self-represented Stephens was asked why he would take the risk again after he was charged with a low range PCA in June of 2023.
"I just got in out of anger to get away," Stephens said.
After noting Stephens was "drowning his sorrows" in beer, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted and fined him $400.
He was also banned from driving for seven months, with a two-year interlock period to follow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.