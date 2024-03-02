Main event: Lithgow mayor has big plans for town's CBD, entrances

THERE are big plans for Lithgow's CBD as the town's mayor outlines her objectives for the year ahead.
Maree Statham says her main focus is to address the flooding in Main Street, which has become a regular occurrence during heavy rainfall.
"Diverting the floodwaters from Main Street, that's going to be a top priority, without any doubt whatsoever: working on the sewerage, and the pipes, so that we're not having this continuous problem with the public," she said.
"It's going to be a big task to make sure that we get those issues dealt with as soon as possible."
The presentation of the region has been a passion project for Cr Statham and she said things are in motion to revamp the city's entrances and Main Street.
"The entrances from the east and the west need to change," she said.
"It's not a good look. It's tired. It's looking old.
"And it's about time that we had some transformation to encourage more visitors, more tourists, but also we want to be proud of where we live.
"The big one, the big-ticket item that I've been hoping for since 2015, is the Main Street refurbishment."
Cr Statham says Lithgow Council has hired an engineer from Sydney for the refurbishment, which will be completed in sections.
"We're going to do everything we can not to deter people from visiting any of the shops in the main street; we want those stores to be open," she said.
A Christmas celebration is also on the mayor's list of goals.
"This year, in the budget, I want some money set aside for a big Christmas concert. We need to do that to keep people in our town - and also to give families some very lovely entertainment with local people," she said.
"We want some lights up the main street around all the big trees; lights around the trees in Queen Elizabeth Park."
Cr Statham hasn't confirmed her intentions for the September elections and said her sole focus is getting as much as possible completed.
"It's way too early for me; probably the end of March, April, I'll make a decision on what's going to occur and that depends on how much we'll get done," she said.
"I'm very big into trying to push these projects."
