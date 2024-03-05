Council set to shun gas in its quest for net zero emissions by 2050

IT'S the beginning of the end for gas power in some of Bathurst's landmark buildings.
Bathurst Regional Council has flagged its intention to transition away from gas use at council facilities as part of its strategy to mitigate climate change by reducing its own emissions.
The council has a target of net zero emissions by 2050, in line with what the NSW government is trying to achieve in the same timeframe.
Reticulated gas, which is in use at some council facilities, is a fossil fuel that contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, which are driving climate change.
This is primarily why Bathurst council is keen to eliminate its use, but there are also other reasons, including:
Council facilities utilise reticulated gas almost exclusively for heating.
Most of the council's consumption occurs at the Manning Aquatic Centre, which comprises about 65 per cent of its reticulated gas usage.
Gas usage for space heating in public buildings makes up the other 35 per cent.
The policy the council has drafted around the transition away from gas takes into account existing buildings and ones that might be built in future.
It says that fossil gas is not to be used in any new council facilities for water heating, space heating, or cooking.
In addition to this, it says existing gas equipment will be removed from council buildings and facilities as soon as practical, and that gas boilers would be replaced with heat pumps when they reach the end of their serviceable life.
No timeframe has been written into the draft policy.
The council's director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, has prepared a report for the March 6, 2024 policy committee meeting.
The recommendation is for the council to put the draft policy for the transition away from gas at council facilities on public exhibition for 28 days.
If no submissions are received, the council would adopt the policy.
If there are submissions, a further report would be prepared for the council's consideration at a later date.
