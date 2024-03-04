'Old Codgers' Dick, Scott and Iggy Pop are off to raise money for cancer

HAVING lost a brother to cancer, and watched his father and wife also battle the horrible disease, a Bathurst man and his best mate are hitting the road in their 'Shitbox' car, all for a good cause.
Scott Barnsley and Richard 'Dick' Smith make up the team Old Codgers, and will be driving from Melbourne to Alice Springs as part of the 2024 Winter Shitbox Rally, raising vital funds for cancer research.
And while they expect the experience will create a lot of fond memories, Mr Barnsley said it's a cause close to his heart.
"My father's still alive but he had prostate cancer, my wife's had bowel cancer and my brother died of bone marrow cancer five years ago," he said.
"If you can do anything to fix cancer, go for it. We've got everything in this world except a fix for cancer.
"But apart from that, it's going to be pretty awesome fun."
With very strict rules on the cars driven in the event - to maintain the 'shitbox' name - the teams can't spend more than $1500 on their vehicles.
So Old Codgers made the trip to Penrith to buy a car - which they named Iggy Pop - for $900, leaving a little extra money to play with.
But as Mr Barnsley is a mechanic, the men have a little advantage.
"One of the main rules is the cars have to be under $1500 drivable, they're very strict on that," he said.
"Dick [Mr Smith] and I went and picked this up from Penrith and it was on its last legs. We both had turns of driving it back from Sydney and it really is a shitbox.
"I'm a mechanic by trade, I've tried to retain the theme of shitbox, but it drives quite nicely now."
While the event itself is a seven-night trip halfway across the country, Mr Barnsley and Mr Smith estimate they'll be travelling together for about two weeks by the time they drive from Bathurst to Melbourne and then home again from Alice Springs.
But having been the best of mates since meeting in primary school more than 50 years ago, they're sure that the friendship will stand the test of the two-week period in a car together.
While the team, Old Codgers, has raised over $4000 of the $5000 goal, the men are still going hard with raising funds and awareness.
There's a raffle with some awesome prizes up for grabs, including a Jumbuck portable barbecue, a tonne of firewood, a $100 Bathurst Buy Local gift card and more.
Tickets can be purchased at Prestige Embroidery, Fish River Roasters and TKM Electrical - all sponsors of the Old Codgers.
Or, for anyone interested in donating to a worthy cause, any amount is greatly appreciated and can be donated via the Old Codgers Shitbox Rally page online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.