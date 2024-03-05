Lighten the 'mental load' this International Women's Day at BoxGrove

SLOWING down, relaxing, and taking time to just 'be' - that's what the International Women's Day event at BoxGrove is all about.
On the morning of Friday, March 8, councillor Kirralee Burke is encouraging women to start their day with quiet intention, by attending Yoga On The Lawns of the multifaceted venue.
From 6:30am, women can come along and watch the sunrise, all while connecting with their minds, bodies and nature, through the mindful movements of yoga.
Run by a local instructor, the yoga portion of the morning will run for 45 minutes, before a light breakfast and coffee event, which will be supported by BoxGrove, and Black Crow Coffee.
"It's just to celebrate and connect, and have an opportunity to just be," Cr Burke said.
"I don't think it has to be for any particular reason, but it's just a moment, and we don't often take time out in our day to just be, or to celebrate being a woman."
And for Cr Burke - being a councillor, a successful businesswoman, and a mother - taking the time to allow women to relax and unwind is something that's important to her.
And that's purely because it's something that isn't often afforded to women.
"For me, it was about having an event that recognises that women particularly still take on a huge amount of the load, and the mental load specifically, and professional women take on a lot of responsibility," she said.
"It was just a moment to go, 'let's have an event that actually focuses on allowing women to just relax, and be', because society doesn't allow that.
"It's an event that women can come to and not think too much, or worry about what they're wearing, or what they have to prepare."
Yoga was the best means for this that Cr Burke could think of.
And that's because, like women, yoga is adaptable and dynamic, expressive and powerful, and soft and strong, all at the same time. It represents the duality of women.
"Yoga can be something different for everybody," she said.
The event also ties into this year's theme for International Women's Day, which is 'Inspire Inclusion'.
As Yoga On The Lawn is a free event, it provides the opportunity for people to take part without breaking the bank, and therefore provides another level of motivation for people to attend.
Though the event is free, Cr Burke said that those wishing to come along need to secure tickets via the link on the BoxGrove Facebook Page, to ensure a spot on the lawn.
Attendees are also required to bring their own yoga mat, and any other essential items.
