Woman sneaks drugs into jail in below the belt exchange with inmate

SNEAKING drugs into a prison has ended with a stern warning for one mother, who was told she will find herself behind bars if she does it again.
Samantha Sarah Jane Squires, 31, of River Street, West Kempsey fronted Bathurst Local Court on February 28, 2024 to plead guilty to taking drugs into a place of detention.
Court documents state Squires went to visit a man at Bathurst Correctional Centre on January 21, 2024 at 10am.
After going through the scanner at the entrance, Squires was speaking with the inmate when a Correctives officer saw Squires remove a green balloon from her vagina through a hole in her pants.
The prisoner was stopped and searched by a Correctives officer and found with the package that had 92 Buprenorphine strips inside.
Whilst speaking with police, Squires said a woman kept going to her house and saying she had to take the drugs into the jail.
"She was blonde, thin and drives a blue car. She had seen me at the visits before and knew I went there," Squires said.
Each bupe strip weighed 0.08 grams, totalling 7.36 grams.
Squires was then arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
The incident was "very out of character" for Squires, according to her Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Ms Lucas, who said the mum of three felt threatened.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis struggled to accept Squires' "fantasy" explanation, and said it was clear she knew what she was doing.
"I judge you badly for this terrible offence, it's a tragedy," Ms Ellis said.
"Never repeat this because you will end up in jail."
Squires was placed on a community correction order for two years, and fined $2500.
