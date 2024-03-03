Just for the Record Fair: Vinyl vibes on rotation at Reckless Brewing Co.

THE BATHURST Record Fair has spun and gone for another year, and for 2024, the vinyl vibes were revolving more than ever.
Just like the record resurgence in recent years, the Record Fair was held at a venue that has recently seen its own revival, Reckless Brewing Co, which was opened in 2022 from the Crago Mill facility.
So, when organiser of the Record Fair, and owner of Revolve Records Jon Orden stopped by the brewery for a beer late last year, he saw an opportunity.
And, according to Reckless co-founder Jarrod Moore, it was easy pinpoint the place as the perfect position for the event.
"The guy who organises it popped in for a beer about a year ago, and he couldn't help but get taken away by the character of the building, and he floated the idea with us," Mr Moore said.
"It was a very easy 'yes' from our end."
And, according to Mr Moore, judging my the success of the event on Saturday, March 2, the Record Fair has found its new home.
"It was absolutely fantastic, the whole saloon area was converted for the day, and I think we would have had thousands of people come through the doors, and lots of records make their way out of the building," he said.
There were people of all ages in attendance to try and secure the discs of their dreams, or just to peruse the piles of vinyls on the day.
And, even the Reckless staff were revved up about the records on rotation.
"All of our staff had bags behind the bar of what they had managed to snag," Mr Moore said.
Unfortunately for Mr Moore himself, he was 'banned' from purchasing anymore vinyls due to his already-extensive collection, but this didn't stop him from ogling the options on the day.
These included rare records such as first editions, which can sometimes go for hundreds, if not thousands of dollars.
But, you just can't put a price on quality.
And the quality of sound from listening to a vinyl is just something that is unparalleled, and when combined with the nostalgia of records themselves, you really can't beat it.
"You get all the science behind it that it is the clearest sound system. And, it's just the pureness of it, and it's about getting back to what music was about long before Spotify," Mr Moore said.
"It's difficult to explain, but there's nothing like cracking out an old album, chucking it on, having a beer and watching some sports on mute.
"It's possibly the nostalgia of it, because that's what my dad did, and it's cool to connect with it like that."
These connections are what stood out to Mr Moore on the day, who said that one of the best parts of the Record Fair was seeing people come together through the power of music.
"I think the coolest thing was seeing people that we know who come to the brewery, all sitting down and talking to each other and showing each other what they've got," he said.
Since the event was such a success, Mr Moore said he and the team at Reckless will now be on the hunt for their own JukeBox for the building, to keep the good times spinning.
