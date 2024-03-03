One man's trash: Clean Up Australia creates treasured community connections

THERE aren't many causes that have the power to bring people together from the ages of eight to 80, but Clean Up Australia is one of them.
On Sunday, March 3, residents of Napoleon Reef took to the streets of their little suburb, adorned with gloves and hats, heavy duty boots and garbage bags, all to help Clean Up Australia.
This is something that members of the village have been doing for several years on the first Sunday of each month, and though the amount of rubbish ebbs and flows, the camaraderie always stays the same.
This year, according to Clean Up coordinator Andrew Lemcke, members of the community ranging from eight years old, to eighty years old, headed out to start collecting in the early morning hours, before returning bags full soon after.
There were enough bags to fill the tray of a ute, which is much less than what it was when Mr Lemcke first came on board the clean up around seven years ago.
"Right at the very beginning, when I started looking after it, we had a huge amount of historical debris around the place that took a while to clean up, and quite honestly we had a small truck load," he said.
"But these days we get pretty well about a ute load."
However, Mr Lemcke has noticed an unfortunate trend in the region, with people heading out to the area to bring their larger items to dump, instead of taking them to the proper facilities.
"Sadly though, we actually get things that people actually bring from somewhere, to here to dump," he said.
This year, these larger items included 15 car tyres, three television monitors, and a mattress.
And cleaning up these heavy duty pieces really does take a village.
"We had 18 people turn up this year ... and we've got a really good community here of people that care about where we live," Mr Lemcke said.
"We've got residents' associations, we've got Landcare, we've got the RFS [Rural Fire Service], and they all get involved in this day."
As well as the Napoleon Reef clean up, other Bathurst organisations such as the Girl Guides, all signed up to be a part of the day, with Bathurst having five official registered sites.
This community spirit is what the chair of Clean Up Australia Pip Kiernan believes to be the reason for the success of the initiative that her father, Ian Kiernan, started three decades ago.
"We find across Australia that the regional centres just do such great clean up events, and they often make a real morning or afternoon of it," Ms Kiernan said.
"It's just such a lovely, community thing to do, and it's really at the heart of Clean Up Australia."
