Jayde might have a busy schedule, but she still finds time for bridge

JAYDE Munns is determined and well organised.
But she's also very busy.
How busy?
Well she has 10 children between the ages of one and 17 and her husband does shift work.
But she still finds time to play bridge at least three times a week and she's even the secretary at the Bathurst Bridge Club.
When asked what she liked about the city, she said puts it quite simply.
"Everything," she said.
Whether it's the schools, the sporting and cultural facilities, the safety, the convenience and the people, she loves everything about Bathurst.
At the club, she's a popular and highly admired person.
Although she has been playing bridge for only 18 months, she has become one of the stronger players at the club, regularly winning competitions.
Her enthusiasm is infectious and she admits to being competitive.
When she says what she likes most about bridge, she said it's "winning and the people".
And her advice to anyone thinking of giving bridge a go?
"Do it!"
The Bridge Club in Bathurst has a free new players course starting on Tuesday, March 5, at the club's headquarters on 47 Mitre Street. Contact Barb on 0428 119 633 or Bill on 0402 823 153.
